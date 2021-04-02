BankUnited, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

BankUnited stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after purchasing an additional 273,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BankUnited by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BankUnited by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 218,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

