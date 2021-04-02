Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Volkswagen AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Volkswagen in a research report issued on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

