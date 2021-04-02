Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) versus Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) Financial Comparison

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.27, indicating that its share price is 4,027% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Baltic International USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 4 1 0 2.20 Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential downside of 18.45%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Baltic International USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.88 $98.08 million $1.64 9.12 Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Baltic International USA.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.48%

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Baltic International USA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

