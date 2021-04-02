Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. Exor has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

