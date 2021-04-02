Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. Exor has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

