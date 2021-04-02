EDP – Energias de Portugal’s (EDPFY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDPFY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

