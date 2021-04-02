Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBGPY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

