Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BGAOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Proximus from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Proximus alerts:

Shares of BGAOY opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.