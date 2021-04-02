thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,323,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 1,546,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 575.4 days.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

