Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Unicaja Banco stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Unicaja Banco has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

Get Unicaja Banco alerts:

Unicaja Banco Company Profile

Unicaja Banco, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, companies, and freelancers in Spain and internationally. It offers savings, young, treasure notepad, teen, and basic payment accounts; loyalty, young, master, motor, and home loans; mortgages; deposit products, broker services, savings insurance, pension plans, and investment funds; and life, home, car, accident, agricultural, and health insurance, as well as SME and commerce damage, and civil liability insurance products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicaja Banco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicaja Banco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.