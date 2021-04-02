Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of Unicaja Banco stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Unicaja Banco has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $0.84.
Unicaja Banco Company Profile
