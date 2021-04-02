Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Update

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 571.8 days.

Toromont Industries stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04.

TMTNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

