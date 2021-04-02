PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of PTCT opened at $49.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $66,548.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,231.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,097 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 103.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 376,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

