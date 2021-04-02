Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

