Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
