Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.65.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $219.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.