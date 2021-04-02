Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 62,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.