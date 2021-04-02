Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.75.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.66.

OVV opened at $24.88 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

