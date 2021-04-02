1st Source Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for 1st Source in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

1st Source stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

