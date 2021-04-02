Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.