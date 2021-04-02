CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFB. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.18 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.33 million, a PE ratio of 202.57 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,109,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.