Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

