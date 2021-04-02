Reviewing Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) & Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donegal Group and Conifer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.54 $47.15 million N/A N/A Conifer $96.00 million 0.39 -$7.82 million ($1.69) -2.31

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Donegal Group and Conifer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Conifer 0 2 0 0 2.00

Conifer has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.26%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conifer is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 6.71% 10.77% 2.50% Conifer -5.79% -21.69% -3.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Donegal Group has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Conifer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

