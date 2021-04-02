Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OXINF. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $25.15 on Monday. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

