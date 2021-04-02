Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

MSEX stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

