Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.5375 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.