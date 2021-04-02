Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.87 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

