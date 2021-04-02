Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.87 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.82.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.