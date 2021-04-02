Analyzing Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Soliton has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soliton and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93% Liquidia N/A -177.79% -93.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soliton and Liquidia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -18.85 Liquidia $8.07 million 14.82 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -1.07

Soliton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidia. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Soliton and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 1 3 0 2.75

Soliton presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Liquidia has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 398.19%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Soliton.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Soliton beats Liquidia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

