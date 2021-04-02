Contrasting Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) and The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) and The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nissan Chemical and The Bank of Princeton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.90 billion 4.02 $283.18 million $1.87 28.21 The Bank of Princeton $63.10 million 3.05 $10.41 million $1.54 18.47

Nissan Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of Princeton. The Bank of Princeton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nissan Chemical and The Bank of Princeton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Bank of Princeton 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Bank of Princeton has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.61%. Given The Bank of Princeton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Princeton is more favorable than Nissan Chemical.

Volatility & Risk

Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Princeton has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of The Bank of Princeton shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. The Bank of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nissan Chemical pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Princeton pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of Princeton has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of Princeton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical and The Bank of Princeton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical 14.72% 15.49% 12.17% The Bank of Princeton N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nissan Chemical beats The Bank of Princeton on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. It also provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the company offers advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Further, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit and credit cards; and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, savings bonds redemption, bank-by-mail, online and automated telephone banking, Internet banking, payroll-related services, and merchant credit card processing services. It operates 21 branches in Princeton, including parts of Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Middlesex, Ocean, Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington counties in New Jersey, and additional areas in portions of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank of Princeton was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

