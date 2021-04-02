Reviewing Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 12.26 $9.49 million $0.28 55.11 TransMedics Group $23.60 million 46.47 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -16.98

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zynex and TransMedics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Zynex presently has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 40.15%. TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

Volatility & Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% TransMedics Group -131.35% -38.95% -24.10%

Summary

Zynex beats TransMedics Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

