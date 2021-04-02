Head to Head Analysis: Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Braskem and Sensient Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sensient Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Braskem presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. Sensient Technologies has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.75%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Braskem is more favorable than Sensient Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -20.56% -962.43% -13.59% Sensient Technologies 5.12% 13.65% 6.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braskem and Sensient Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $12.72 billion 0.45 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -8.30 Sensient Technologies $1.32 billion 2.54 $82.05 million $2.96 26.80

Sensient Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem. Braskem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensient Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Braskem on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

