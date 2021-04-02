Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

