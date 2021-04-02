Analysts Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Price Target at $64.17

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

DDS opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

