Morgan Stanley Increases Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $26.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of VIRT opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 378.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,560 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 75.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

