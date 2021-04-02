Vera Bradley’s (VRA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has a $12.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of VRA opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,893.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $417,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,085,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,469,844 shares of company stock worth $13,510,232. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

