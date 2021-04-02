Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Premier Oil (LON:PMO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the oil producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 34.33 ($0.45).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of PMO stock opened at GBX 22.40 ($0.29) on Wednesday. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 10.77 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.14 ($0.72). The company has a market cap of £207.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.27.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.