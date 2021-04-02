Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Mizuho

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

WVE opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 623,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

