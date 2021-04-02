Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Mizuho

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.
WVE opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 623,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
