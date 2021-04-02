SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $31.52

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $32.78. SunPower shares last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 31,211 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Truist increased their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Get SunPower alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,174,716.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,939.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.