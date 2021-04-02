Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.68

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 5369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

