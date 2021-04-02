Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.