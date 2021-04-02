FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Increased by Analyst

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTB. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

