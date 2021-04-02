Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.66

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $61.57, with a volume of 894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

