Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Rises By 35.6%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.55% of U.S. Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $4.53 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

