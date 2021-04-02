Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Lowered by Analyst

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $118.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.11.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

