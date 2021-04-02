Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Grows By 36.5%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

In other CareCloud news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,550.34. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,602.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts predict that CareCloud will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

