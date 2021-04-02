Liberum Capital Raises Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 500

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

LON:CER opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Monday. Cerillion has a 52 week low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 480 ($6.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.66 million and a PE ratio of 54.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 421.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 373.15.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of Cerillion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

