EQTEC (LON:EQT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of EQTEC (LON:EQT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) price objective on the stock.

EQTEC stock opened at GBX 2.18 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.39. EQTEC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of £154.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00.

In other EQTEC news, insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £500,000 ($653,253.20).

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

