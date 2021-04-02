Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 65.03. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.