Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:HUM opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 19.15 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £75.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.35.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

