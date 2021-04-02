FY2021 EPS Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $8.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

QRVO opened at $192.90 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $194.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 14.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

