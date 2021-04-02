Financial Review: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) versus Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $9.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.3%. Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 302.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Legal & General Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

20.3% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Legal & General Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 2.11 $7.05 million $3.11 7.14 Legal & General Group $85.28 billion 0.28 $2.34 billion $1.95 10.13

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legal & General Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 1.22% 74.87% 9.89% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sculptor Capital Management and Legal & General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50 Legal & General Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus target price of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Legal & General Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment provides protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust management, institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.