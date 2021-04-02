Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

