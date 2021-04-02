Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $388.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $301.07 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.77 and its 200 day moving average is $335.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,160,000 after buying an additional 110,832 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.